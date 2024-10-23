It's a family affair: Mary Carroll HS football coach retires after more than 20 years

Inside linebacker Coach Steve Hernandez from Mary Carroll high school football is retiring after 21 years of coaching there.

During his final season, he's an assistant coach to his twin nephews, Brent and Braylen Swanson.

Coach Hernandez's son, Benny Hernandez, was the quarterback for Mary Carroll High School in 2020-2022.

He said he feels like the end of this season is the right time for him to retire from coaching.

Mary Carroll High School football is truly a family affair—and that is especially true for inside linebacker Coach Steve Hernandez. He's been coaching there for 21 years. He's putting down his play sheet one last time at the end of the 2024 football season, but this season is also special to him in another way.

"I have two nephews. One playing on JV, and another one playing on varsity. He's a receiver on the varsity. The other twin is on JV. But, I also have another son that's come through here and he played quarterback two years ago," Coach Hernandez said. "It keeps it in the family. It keeps us close. It calls for fun times, laughing and joking about it, and of course some serious times."

Hernandez's twin nephews, Braylen and Brent Swanson, are both sophomores at Mary Carroll High School. Braylen is a wide receiver on the varsity team, and Brent is an offensive lineman on the junior varsity team. They said they appreciated the tough love from their uncle on the football field.

“You know, we all know that he’s one of the more serious coaches. So when it comes to messing around in front of him, you better know something. He’s gonna get you in your place real fast," Braylen Swanson said.

“When they’re messing around, not around him. Because he’ll get on you. So, Everybody knows to focus up and lock in when he’s around, so it really gets us locked in during practice," Brent Swanson said.

While Coach Hernandez has coached 21 years of athletes at Carroll on the field, he said he hopes he made an impact on his players off the field as well.

“Right now, my view is to make these guys better citizens. You know teach them right from wrong, discipline, focus, so when they go out into the real world, they'll be able to handle what comes their way,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the whole family is heavily influenced by football.

“Their granddad is an ex-coach. So, they get coaching at home too. And then, when we all get together, you know, it's football talk," Hernandez said.

The Swanson twins will have two more years to play for the Carroll football team after their uncle retires at the end of this season. They agreed that next season will be different without him there with them on the sidelines—and a lot more quiet.

"It's pretty weird sometimes when he's coaching us, but you know, it kind of gives you a little bit of relief when you know your family members are around," Brent Swanson said.

"It's a great thing. He can develop me more as a person and as a character and as a person, since he's one of my coaches," Braylen Swanson said.

While Coach Hernandez won't be on the sidelines next season, he said he still plans to attend all of their football games with a new point-of-view—from the stands.

