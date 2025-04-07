Intoxicated 17-year-old runs red light, hits motorcycle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A wreck occurred around 10:38 p.m. Sunday night at S. Padre Island Drive and Weber Road involving a car and a motorcycle.

When CCPD arrived at the scene, they found the 26-year-old motorcycle driver with life-threatening injuries. Medics took him to the hospital. The other driver was uninjured.

Traffic Unit investigators found that the car driver was driving east on the SPID frontage road, ran the red light at Weber, and hit the motorcyclist, who was driving south on Weber through a green light.

Police found that the at-fault driver, 17-year-old Jayden Gonzalez, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for intoxication assault with a vehicle. Gonzalez also picked up additional charges of marijuana possession after police found the pot in his car.

Gonzalez was medically cleared at a local hospital and taken to the City Detention Center for booking.

