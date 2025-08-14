Hicks family, Subaru partner up to surprise teachers at Gloria Hicks Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hicks family and Subaru teamed up on Wednesday, August 13, to surprise teachers at Gloria Hicks Elementary with $500 each.

Teachers will be able to use the money to purchase supplies, ranging from notebooks and calculators, to creative learning tools through the AdoptAClassroom.org.

This is part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, a nationwide effort to provide teachers with the resources they need to set their students up for success.

In addition, teachers also received school supply kits, filled with essentials they might need for the classroom like pencils, crayons, dry-erase markers and wipes.

Kris 6 News caught up with Gloria Hicks during the event. She says events like this make a difference.

"Supplies are very expensive now, and school the district is not able to give each teacher very much. So this helps them a lot with the things they need for their classrooms," Hicks said.

This is the fifth year the Hicks family partners with Subaru to "adopt" classrooms at Gloria Hicks Elementary.

