Get your gifts wrapped and support local youth at La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If holiday shopping is on your to-do list this weekend, the Boys and Girls Club has you covered with free gift wrapping services at La Palmera Mall. The service, available through Sunday, is staffed by volunteers and offers a convenient way to wrap gifts while supporting local youth programs.

The wrapping station will be open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as the Monday and Tuesday before Christmas. Volunteers will wrap and bag your purchases at no charge, with all donations going directly to the Boys and Girls Club to fund youth programs and provide scholarship assistance to local children.

"It’s for a great cause, helping fund programs for the Boys and Girls Club and offering scholarship assistance to those in need," Kim Barrientos, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, said.

Whether you're finishing up your shopping or just looking for a way to give back this season, stop by La Palmera Mall, get your gifts wrapped, and support a good cause. You will find them on the main level near wireless accessories.

