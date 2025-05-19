Get ready for a luau! A new restaurant is coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new restaurant is coming to Corpus Christi, and it's not a taqueria! This will be something new: a chain that the Coastal Bend hasn't seen before. The restaurant is located at 5633 SPID, that's near the Staples and SPID intersection.

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is what they call an homage to the Hawaiian plate lunch. Their chicken is cooked in various Hawaiian ways, served up with white rice and macaroni salad and available in small, classic and large sizes. And of course, you can mix it up with different proteins on the larger-sized plates.

Ever had a Spam Musubi? If not, you're missing out! It's seared Spam glazed in teriyaki sauce on rice wrapped in dried seaweed. Delicious!

No word yet on how many employees the new restaurant will employ, or just when they expect it to open, but when we hear back from them, KRIS 6 will let you know.

