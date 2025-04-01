Get ready! A new SPID ramp reversal project is getting started

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has a new project for SPID and it's already started. The $58 million project will take place between Staples Street and Nile Drive and will be a new round of ramp reversals, much like TxDOT did before.

The project will involve converting three ramps in each direction on both the eastbound and westbound sides of SPID.

The project will be divided into seven phases and is expected to be completed in 2029.

Other work included in the project will be frontage road widening, bridge structures at Airline Road, drainage, ADA ramps and sidewalks, lighting, pavement surfacing, watermain relocations, overhead sign structures, signing and striping.

The project’s first phase involves median pavement construction on SH 358 mainlanes with temporary concrete barrier in place to shift traffic and inside frontage road widening in eastbound and westbound directions.

