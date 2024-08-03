Five-car wreck on Kostoryz sends five to the hospital Friday night

Five people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries after a 40-year-old man ran two red lights and crashed into a car causing a 5-car-crash at the corner of Kostoryz and SPID Friday night.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, at about 10:38 p.m. on Friday evening officers were sent to the 5000 block of Kostorys Road to the scene of a major traffic collision with injuries.

When the officers arrived they located 5 vehicles that were involved in the crash. Witnesses said that a silver Ford F-150 was driving north on Kostoryz running two red lights and hit a black car that was driving on the SPID feeder road throught the green light at Kostoryz. When the truck hit the car the truck rolled and crashed into two vehicles that were sitting at the red light facing south. During the rollover, the truck threw debris onto another car, causing damage.

The 39-year-old female driver of the black car was taken to the hospital by medics with serious injuries. The four passengers of the two cars at the light were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The occupant of the fifth vehicle was uninjured.

The driver of the pickup displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested for intoxication assault with a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for clearance, after which he was taken to the City Detention Center to be booked.

