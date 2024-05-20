First 100 customers at Buffalo Wild Wings Go get free wings for a year

Do you want free wings?

Well, a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go that is opening on 5638 Saratoga Blvd. is giving something special during its grand opening on Monday.

For the first 100 customers that will be at Buffalo Wild Wings, they will receive free wings for a full year.

When KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone asked some locals about the promotion, they were unaware, but excited for the opportunity.

"I think it's amazing," Corpus Christi resident Margaret Obergeron said. "If they can get it for a year, absolutely! I'd be one in line."

The Buffalo Wild Wings Go was a concept that was started in 2020, which gives customers the option to either take their food on the go, delivery options or dine in as well.

If you'd like to have a change at free wings for a year, they grand opening begins on Monday at 10:30 AM.

"If you want free wings, you should come down here and check it out," Obergeron said. "I'm sure you'll love it and it'll be great for the community."

