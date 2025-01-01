Firework sales not impacted by Nueces County Burn Ban

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With families fired up for the New Year, many are purchasing fireworks to celebrate. As Nueces County enforces a burn ban, it doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on businesses like Mr. W's Fireworks on Corpus Christi's south side.

On Tuesday, Mr. W's blew up with customers, grabbing their last minute fireworks before the countdown to 2025. There were plenty to choose from including Black Cats, poppers, and sparklers, but even with a burn ban in effect, people are still hot for fireworks.

“We're getting some stuff to make it loud and make it big," customer, Mike Cruz, said. "We do it for the kids.”

But leave the aerial fireworks on the shelf. The current burn ban includes a ban on those types of fireworks in areas under the county's jurisdiction. However, the ban hasn't stopped customers from blasting into Mr. W's. Even some from San Antonio.

“We love to come down here for the holidays and we vacation on the Island," out of town customer, Michael Polanco, said. "We’re all about the Roman candles. The kids love to hold the Roman candles in their hand."

Employees began preparing for New Year sales months ag. With inflation and the burn ban, customers are still seeking the thrill of fireworks. It seems like sales are doing just fine.

“There are some fireworks that are restricted this year that are banned. We had the Fire Marshals come in and make sure all of our bottle rockets and are fin fireworks were taken off the shelf," store operator, Mike Morales, said. "Everyone is still full force, getting ready for their New Years parties."

Even with restrictions on aerial fireworks and other activities that can cause fire, neighbors can still bring in the New Year with a bang, just do it responsibly.

A violation of the burn ban can lead to fines of up to $500, which will certainly cause your New Year's Eve celebration to fizzle out. Learn more about the burn ban here.

