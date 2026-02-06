CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The owners of Kiko's Restaurant lost their RV home to a devastating fire in Flour Bluff on Feb. 1, but owner Lety Wenzel, said she's grateful to be alive.

Lety Wenzel was having tea with a friend inside the RV around 1 a.m. when she first noticed something was wrong.

Fire destroys RV home of Kiko's Restaurant owners

"We were just sitting down, you know, having a cup of tea before we go to bed," Wenzel said.

"Around one in the morning we started smelling smoke," she said.

Within minutes, the entire RV was engulfed in flames. The fire spread so quickly that Wenzel and her friend had no time to retrieve any belongings. Both the RV and a nearby vehicle were total losses.

Wenzel's husband Brent, who co-owns Kiko's Restaurant with her, was out of town when he received the emergency call.

"Just thank God they were in the right part of the RV at the right time, because if they were in the back, they probably would not have gotten out," Brent Wenzel said.

Lety Wenzel believes there was a divine reason they were still awake when the fire started.

"I believe in God very much… I carry my rosary all the time with me," she said.

As the couple continues serving customers at Kiko's Restaurant, they say the support from their staff and customers has been overwhelming and has gotten them through this difficult time.

"Everybody… you know… they come and give us a hug… it's nice to have, you know, a family here," Lety Wenzel said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Despite the devastation, the Wenzels say they're focusing on their gratitude and their restaurant.

"Thank God for Corpus Christi. They've taken care of us. And the fire department was awesome," Brent Wenzel said.

The Wenzels say anyone wanting to help can simply visit their restaurant to show support.

