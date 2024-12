Crews from ESD 1, 2, and 3 fought a brush fire that broke out on Tuesday just south of the city limits near FM 665 and FM 763, near Memory Gardens. Annaville Fire Chief Michael Clack told KRIS 6 that at least 20 acres burned, and at noon, the fire was not yet under control.

Annaville Fire Department

Winds were pushing the fire toward Oso Creek.

The Fire Chief said that no structures were threatened by the fire.

