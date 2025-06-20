Fire breaks out in Southside gym which was set to open soon

A fire broke out inside a small gym near Sing Bar and Sno-Ball Too on the city's Southside.

According to fire investigators, a treadmill caught fire in the gym located on the 7100 block of Saratoga Boulevard, near Rodd Field Road, around 8:20 p.m.

Fire crews arrived and extinguished the fire within ten minutes.

Luckily, no one was injured, but the fire forced nearby businesses to shut down while fire crews worked.

Kensi Bryce, KRIS 6 News

Those businesses are expected to reopen soon.

We're told the gym that caught fire was supposed to open in the next five days or so.

