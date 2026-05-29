Fatal stabbing on Everhart Road claims one life, investigation ongoing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A deadly stabbing incident in the early morning hours of Friday has left one man dead and another hospitalized, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Police officers responded to a stabbing call at approximately 1:41 a.m. on May 29, 2026, in the 4600 block of Everhart Road. Upon arrival, officers learned that two males had already been transported to a local hospital with stab wounds.

One of the victims later died from his injuries at the hospital, prompting the Robbery/Homicide unit to take over the investigation.

According to investigators, the fatal incident began with a disturbance at a nearby establishment. After individuals dispersed from the initial altercation, a second disturbance erupted in a nearby parking lot.

"During that disturbance, two males were stabbed," CCPD stated via blotter.

Detectives believe the individuals involved in the incident knew each other, suggesting this was not a random act of violence. Several people were detained for questioning following the incident, though no arrests have been made at this time.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has not released the identities of the victim or the injured individual, pending notification of family members.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted to:

Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division: 361-886-2840

Crime Stoppers (anonymous): 888-TIPS (8477)

Online tips: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

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