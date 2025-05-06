Family violence incident leads to fatal shooting, killing one on Cain Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in what investigators say was a family violence incident.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Cain Drive at 9:33 p.m. on May 5, 2025, after receiving a report of a shooting with injuries, said CCPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Collier.

At the scene, officers found a 45-year-old Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound. They provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Collier said.

A 41-year-old Hispanic man was detained in connection with the shooting. Police confirmed the incident was domestic in nature and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Collier said additional details, including possible charges, will be released on the department’s online blotter as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

