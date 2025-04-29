CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A proposal to close down Schanen Estates and Kostoryz Elementary schools was presented to CCISd board members Monday afternoon and was tabled for further discussion.

But the news of the possible closures didn’t come as a shock to some.

Families and students react to possible closure of two Southside schools

“I kind of maybe heard rumors that they were thinking of the possibility of it closing,” Glenda Cavazos said.

Cavazos is a grandparent to three at Schanen Estates Elementary. She takes the kids to school and picks them up everyday. But she’d have to figure out a new route that isn’t as convenient with a school change.

“I live like right across the street here from Everhart and work two miles down,” Cavazos said.

For others, the possibility of the school shutting down came with another feeling: nostalgia.

“It’s pretty sad because I went to school here and it tugs at my heart a little more,” Mautrie Byerley said.

Byerley is a Parent teacher Association (PTA) member and has three kids at Schanen Estates. She said her kids have mentioned some of the issues that have happened at the school.

Her daughter Remmi said she loves the school and has great memories, but another thing she remembers are the plumbing and roof issues.

“There’s been water falling from the ceilings. There’s buckets everywhere on the ground for the water,even on desks,” fifth grader Remmi Byerley said.

Byerley said the possible school closure is understandable if the funds aren’t enough to make fixes to the school.

“The kids, their immune systems are different. It’s hard on them. We want them safe, we need them safe, we got to protect them, they’re our babies,” Byerley said.

Over at Kostoryz Elementary parents shared similar concerns.

“It’s literally walking distance from my house. It’s going to be very difficult to get my son to a different school,” Chrystie King said.

Others also shared frustration over the possibility.

“It’s called wear and tear, we pay taxes every year for school so why can’t they replace it or fix it,” grandparent Ana Briseno said.

For some, the generational life change is too painful to think about.

“What are they going to do with the building? It’s going to cost them just as much to take it down. And then what are they going to do with the other kids? They’re going to be crowded in other schools. It’s ridiculous. I’m just really, really sad and if I could protest I would,” Briseno said.

The proposal has not been voted on yet and has been tabled for further discussion.

