CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend area saw two of the three hot car deaths in Texas last year, highlighting a deadly danger as temperatures rise.

In an experiment to demonstrate how quickly cars heat up, KRIS6 News tracked temperatures inside a parked car in four 15-minute increments. The temperature rose rapidly from 101 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit in just one hour.

Experiment shows car interior reaches dangerous 108 degrees in just one hour

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, nearly 40 percent of victims in hot car incidents are younger than 1 year old.

Holly Hamilton, Investigator Supervisor with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, explained one reason why these tragedies occur.

"So say that you're normally the parent that drops off, and then for some reason you have to have someone else drop off. Not having that daily routine can cause that typical, 'I forgot' kind of a moment," Hamilton said.

Dr. Daniel Wagner, an Emergency Medicine Physician at TLC Complete Care, emphasized how quickly the danger escalates.

"You're talking 10 minutes of a locked car and you are in triple digit numbers already. 20 minutes you're sitting north of 125 if it's 95 degrees outside, which most days it is," Wagner said.

When asked what people should do if they spot a child in a hot car, Dr. Wagner's advice was direct.

"Don't leave your kids in the car. And break the windows if you see it," Wagner said.

Investigators recommend simple preventative measures that can help avoid these tragedies.

"Always look in the backseat before you get out. Make it a habit of maybe putting your cell phone in the back seat, or a diaper bag or a bag that you commonly carry," Hamilton said.

So far there have been no hot car deaths in Texas this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

