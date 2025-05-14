CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we've previously reported, two Corpus Christi Independent School District elementary schools are dealing with infrastructure issues, but district officials say both campuses will remain open for at least the 2025-2026 school year.

Schanen Estates Elementary and Kostoryz Elementary both face potential closures due to aging facilities and maintenance problems. KRIS6 News received an exclusive tour of both campuses with CCISD's Executive Director of Construction and Project Management to see the issues firsthand.

Exclusive tour of Schanen Estates and Kostoryz Elementary after both schools faced closure this spring.

At Schanen Estates Elementary, the 27-year-old roof needs replacement. Its W-shaped design causes rainwater to collect and leak into classrooms, which has resulted in asbestos in the ceiling.

"You have a lot of water holding in between those classrooms. Once that water holds there, it really gets stagnant and it can just seep through that system," said Trent Wagner, CCISD Executive Director of Construction.

Wagner confirmed the presence of asbestos in classroom ceilings but assured that it currently poses no danger.

"Those classrooms do have that asbestos ceiling coating on there for the fire protection," Wagner said.

The district has not begun any abatement process that would release asbestos into the air, though Wagner acknowledged, "It's still an issue that needs to be rectified."

Beyond roofing problems, Schanen Estates also has failing plumbing and chiller lines.

"This place also needs a complete reroute... inside the walls, outside, in the ground," Wagner said.

Concrete is cracking throughout the campus and along the roof line, though Wagner described most as hairline cracks that haven't resulted in accidents or injuries.

"Once that stuff is known, we really try to do our best to get out here and do it. Sometimes it takes some specialty concrete mix to get it right so we don't have that issue again," Wagner said.

At Kostoryz Elementary, similar problems exist, including a 33-year-old leaking roof and a 14-year-old chiller system that was repurposed from Crockett Elementary before its demolition.

"The cold water lines need to be replaced, and the entire chiller system needs to be revamped," Wagner said.

The aging cast-iron plumbing system at Kostoryz causes sewage backups approximately once or twice monthly, forcing students to relocate from affected classrooms.

"It is a hindrance. It can be a significant issue, especially if it's not caught in time," Wagner said.

Both schools rely on portable buildings that are deteriorating. Kostoryz Elementary has eight portables while Schanen Estates has three, all housing multiple classrooms. During the tour, KRIS6 News observed uneven floors in these structures.

"Once you get water underneath that foundation, it really starts deteriorating that subfloor," Wagner explained.

CCISD has spent $100,000 this year on maintenance for these schools and estimates it will cost $11 million to address immediate needs. Building a new elementary schools would cost approximately $45 million according to district officials.

Despite these challenges, district officials maintain that both campuses are safe for students and staff. CCISD has not set a date for when discussions about either campus will resume.

