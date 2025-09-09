Everhart Road, SPID construction to last until March 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews have started construction at the intersection of Everhart Road and SPID as part of a larger $29 million Everhart Road reconstruction project.

The ongoing work is impacting traffic flow and creating significant delays for drivers in the area, with construction scheduled to continue through March 2026.

Daniel Garcia, who operates a mobile windshield repair company near SPID and Everhart Road, has witnessed the daily traffic disruptions firsthand.

"Lot of bottle-necking, a lot of upset drivers. People trying to cut through the parking here at Best Buy," Garcia said.

Garcia said he sees frustrated drivers every day as they navigate through the construction zone.

"You see the frustration in everybody's face as they're passing by or going through the parking lot," Garcia said.

The traffic tie-ups are the result of the city's road reconstruction project impacting Everhart Road from SPID to Alameda Street. City leaders allocated $3.4 million to upgrade infrastructure, which they say will improve water system efficiency.

The project includes three phases. The current work is part of phase one, which prevents drivers from turning left from eastbound SPID onto northbound Everhart. Drivers headed north on Everhart must detour at Corona Drive. The construction also closes the U-turn onto eastbound SPID, and northbound Everhart is closed between Corona and westbound SPID.

Jeff Edmonds, Director of Engineering with the city, explained the reasoning behind the infrastructure upgrade.

"It really wouldn't have made good sense to leave a 50 year old main in there," Edmonds said.

Edmonds said the upgrade was more about being proactive rather than reactive.

"Given the age of the line and the fact that we got the construction project going on, utilities felt it was better to renew that at this point," Edmonds said.

City leaders and business owners met ahead of construction to discuss expectations. The city has also posted information online to help drivers navigate through the inconvenience.

The construction project is scheduled to be completed in March 2026.

