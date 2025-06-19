Egg prices had us all scrambling, now it’s a price hike in bacon that’s sizzling!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bacon lovers beware – your favorite breakfast meat is getting more expensive, and local restaurants are feeling the heat.

La Tequila Mexican Restaurant on the Southside is among businesses nationwide grappling with rising bacon costs that show no signs of cooling down.

Kitchen Manager Milton Rodriguez said the restaurant goes through about 400 pounds of bacon weekly, with half their menu items featuring the popular pork product.

"We do notice it because we buy it in big quantities," Rodriguez said.

The restaurant placed an order Thursday morning for 300 pounds of bacon, but that won't even last them the entire week.

"Roughly we go through about 400 pounds of bacon a week," Rodriguez said.

Several factors are driving the price increase, including growing global demand, higher costs to feed and raise pigs, and rising wages across the supply chain.

For businesses purchasing in bulk, even small price increases add up quickly.

"If we buy say 200 pounds every three days and it increased 30 cents. That's 200 times 30 cents of an increase so that's a difference," Rodriguez said.

Rather than passing these costs to customers, La Tequila is exploring alternatives.

"We don't want people being like oh they raised their prices let's not go there," Rodriguez said.

The restaurant is currently looking for a different bacon provider who can offer comparable quality at a lower price, considering price increases as a last resort.

Industry experts predict bacon prices will likely remain high in the near future, continuing to challenge restaurants and consumers alike.

La Tequila is located at 5212 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78411, right across Church's.

They are open Sunday-Thursday from 7 am-10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays until 11 pm.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

