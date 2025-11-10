Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dutch Bros Coffee plans first Corpus Christi location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There's a buzz in Southside Corpus Christi as Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to a location on Saratoga Boulevard in fall 2026.

The newest drive-thru coffee establishment will be located on the 6200 block of Saratoga Boulevard in the same shopping center as the new Chipotle location near Cimarron Boulevard.

The $750,000 construction project is planned for the city's rapidly growing Southside area, with work set to begin in April 2026 and completion scheduled for September 2026.

According to a Texas database, the facility will be about 986 square feet with a drive-thru and walk-up transaction areas.

