Drive-by shuts down Paul Jones Tuesday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to CCPD, a drive-by shooting took place on the 1500 block of Paul Jones Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. While no one was injured, police have blocked off Paul Jones on the south side of SPID while the investigation takes place.

Several bullet casings have been found in the area.

