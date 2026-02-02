Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library celebrates Black History Month with film series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library launched its Black History Month Monday Morning Movie series this morning, featuring films that highlight Black historical figures and their contributions to communities across the United States.

The inaugural screening featured "The Great Debaters," the 2007 film starring Denzel Washington. The movie series aims to showcase three films that remember and celebrate Black historical figures and their impact on society.

Two additional screenings are scheduled for the remainder of February. On Monday, February 16, the library will screen "Hidden Figures" from 2016. The final film in the series, "42," will be shown on February 23. The 2013 release tells the story of baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

All screenings begin at 11 a.m., and popcorn is provided free of charge for attendees.

The Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library is located at 5930 Brockhampton.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.