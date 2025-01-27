Diocese of Corpus Christi makes a change on Southside campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is Catholic Schools Week and The Diocese of Corpus Christi had a big announcement Monday at the St. John Paul II cafetorium to help kick things off.

Bishop Garriga Middle School and St. John Paul II High School will merge to become St. John Paul II Academy.

"By coming together just from a practical point of view, we can minimize costs, which means we can hopefully pump more energy and resources with the students," Reverend Wm. Michael Mulvey said.

"The two schools, they have a relationship, but really coming together more often, it kind of presents a continuum of education from one campus to the other, and who knows what the future will be whether there'll be one campus," Mulvey added.

The students will remain at their current school campuses, and the changes will take place in the fall of 2025.

