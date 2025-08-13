Couple accused of throwing party for minors facing charges, CCISD addresses allegations on social media

The southside couple accused of hosting a party for underage minors that ended in a shooting in the Kings Crossing subdivision is facing criminal charges.

The Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning that Robert and Misty Perez are charged with purchasing and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine up to $4,000, up to one year in jail, or both.

Once CCPD wraps up its investigation, it will hand over the case to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office to present to a grand jury.

According to witnesses, on Aug. 2, Robert and Misty Perez threw a house party at the home they are renting on the 7800 block of Beauvais Drive for the Veterans Memorial High School Cheerleading squad and the squad's close friends.

That party ended with two teenagers being shot in the backyard.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy at the party tried to rob 19-year-old John Michael Gomez, Jr. of his gold chain.

Left Bleeding, Ignored: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Shooting at Beauvais Party

After Gomez refused to give the teen the chain, police said the teen pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot Gomez. Gomez said he was shot five times.

Launa Garza

The teen also shot 16-year-old Jaden Lopez, who was sitting at a pool nearby.

Jessie Briseno Shooting victim Jaden Lopez with his mother, Jessie Briseno.

On Aug. 7, Corpus Christi Police posted on the CCPD blottter that the 16-year-old boy involved was detained in Victoria, Texas, and that officers cited the homeowners (renters) with Purchase/Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor. On Wednesday morning, they clarified that the couple was facing charges.

To find additional information in the case, KRIS 6 News submitted an open records request for a copy of the police reports filed in connection with this incident.

On Wednesday morning, the Corpus Christi Police Department's Open Records Department denied our request, stating that the records in question may contain information about a minor alleged to have engaged in delinquent conduct.

State law prohibits the police agency from releasing information in this case.

Meanwhile, on social media, several people have accused the wife of CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez of being at the house party, but that wasn't the case.

The allegation began after a local blogger went live on Facebook and captured Cynthia Hernandez walking in front of the home where the party was held.

Several viewers sent screenshots of that video to KRIS 6.

We learned that the Hernandez family lives next to the home where the party was held and they, along with other residents on Beauvais Drive, were unable to get to their homes due to the number of vehicles in their neighborhood.

On Wednesday morning, KRIS 6 reached out to CCISD to offer Dr. Roland Hernandez and his wife, Cynthia, the opportunity to talk with us on camera about what took place that evening.

Instead, the district's Chief Communications Officer Leanne Libby, released the following statement:

They were returning home from visiting family Saturday evening and found the area congested with private vehicles and first response vehicles. Police asked them to park their vehicle nearby while the scene was cleared. They cooperated fully with first responders on the scene. Leanne Libby, CCISD Chief Communications Officer

KRIS 6 continues to receive tips from the community about what took place on Aug. 2. We'll continue to look into those tips and keep you informed on the latest developments in this incident.

