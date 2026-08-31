Corpus Christi teen arrested after rollover crash leaves passenger with life-threatening injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A 19-year-old driver is in custody after a rollover crash in Corpus Christi left a teenage passenger with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers responded to a major vehicle accident with injuries near Rodd Field Road and Adler Drive at approximately 2:23 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2026.

When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old male passenger with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic investigators were called to the scene due to the nature of the incident. Investigators determined that the driver, Tryton Dyckman, struck a curb and a pole while traveling southbound on Rodd Field Road, causing the vehicle to flip.

Dyckman was taken into custody on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Dyckman is being held in the Nueces County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

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