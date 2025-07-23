Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Corpus Christi Police looking into body found near the Rancho Vista subdivision

Melissa Trevino, KRIS 6 News
Corpus Christi police are looking into a body that was found in some brush on the city's southside.

According to police, around 6:45 p.m., a passerby found the body of a man along a trail near Oso Creek at the end of Ranch View Drive and Doctor Strange Drive off near the Rancho Vista subdivision near off Yorktown Boulevard.

According to police, they don't how the man died, but they will know more once the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office arrives at the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as we receive more information.

