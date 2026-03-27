Corpus Christi Police find a body on the city's southside

Corpus Christi police have found a body on the city's southside.

Corpus Christ police were searching for a 49-year-old male who was reported missing Wednesday when they found the body.

Corpus Christi police find a boy on the city's southside

According to Madeline Commons with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Office, on Thursday morning, detectives were able to ping the victim's phone to find his last known location was in the area of Sun Valley Drive and Yorktown Boulevard, near The Lakes subdivision.

Myra Sanchez, KRIS 6 News The body was found around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers brought in drones and canines to help in the search. Then, they later requested the dive team and extra officers because the area was so vast.

They located a deceased male at 6 p.m. According to Commons, there's no foul play suspected at this time.

Police cannot confirm whether the body found is that of the man who was reported missing. That will be determined by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.