Corpus Christi man arrested, charged in connection with October mass shooting at Southside nightclub

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A 21-year-old Corpus Christi man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault-mass shooting in connection with a mass shooting last month at a Southside bar.

Christopher Martinez was arrested at his home Monday afternoon. He was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault-mass shooting, and his bond has been set at $500,000.

The shooting on Oct. 11 stemmed from a fight involving several women inside The Nest Nightclub on the 6500 block of Yorktown Boulevard.

Jacob Daniels. KRIS 6 News According to police, a man and a woman were shot. Both were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to the arrest report, employees kicked Martinez out of the club. Moments later, he returned and fired several shots into the club.

One man was shot in the calf, and a woman suffered minor injuries.

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