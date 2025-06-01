Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiSouthside

Actions

Corpus Christi library announces summer hours starting June 2

Clotilde D. Garcia Public Library
KRIS 6 News
Clotilde D. Garcia Public Library
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Clotilde D. Garcia Public Library will change its summer hours beginning Monday, June 2, with the new schedule running through August 10.

During the school year, the library closes from 4 to 6 p.m. and then reopens from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

For the summer session, the library will remain open on these days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. without the mid-afternoon closure.

The change will not impact the library's total weekly hours.

Here's a full list of the library's hours:

Clotilde D. Garcia Public Library hours

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AAPI Heritage Month