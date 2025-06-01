Corpus Christi library announces summer hours starting June 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Clotilde D. Garcia Public Library will change its summer hours beginning Monday, June 2, with the new schedule running through August 10.

During the school year, the library closes from 4 to 6 p.m. and then reopens from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

For the summer session, the library will remain open on these days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. without the mid-afternoon closure.

The change will not impact the library's total weekly hours.

Here's a full list of the library's hours:

Corpus Christi Public Libraries

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.