Corpus Christi City Council to vote on new tax increment zone for London area development

The Corpus Christi City Council is expected to vote Monday on an ordinance to create Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 7, or TIRZ 7, in the London area.

Two major development projects have been proposed for the area, and money generated by the creation of TIRZ 7 would help fund those projects.

The first project, the Mirabella Development, is a 300-acre, 1,100-home project that would include parks, a resort-style pool, community center and recreation fields.

City of Corpus Christi

The second project is called The Proper, a 441-acre mixed-use and residential development.

If the city approves the ordinance, the next step will be to secure agreements from Nueces County and Del Mar College. Along with the city, they are the other two taxing entities that would participate in TIRZ 7.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.