CLOSE CALL: Fire erupts in food truck an hour before opening for the day

A food truck at the Trade Center went up in flames Monday afternoon.

The food truck parked at the Trade Center on the 2800 block of South Padre Island Drive caught fire just before 2 p.m. an hour before opening to the public.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

Employees were about to open the food truck when the fire started.

The truck's owner stated that the generator was too close to the food truck when it malfunctioned and overheated, resulting in the truck catching fire.

No one was hurt, but the food truck is a total loss.

The owner told KRIS 6 News the truck was insured and wasn't worried about the business because he had two other food trucks ready to replace it.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.