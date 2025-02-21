CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In August of last year, KRIS6 News first reported that the learning center was in danger of closing due to cuts in the 2025 budget.

City still working on partnership agreement to fund Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center

In November of last year, the city announced it would extend funding through Dec. 31. On Jan 2, the Parks and Recreation Department said it extended funding while working toward finalizing an agreement, with plans to announce it by February 1.

As of February 20, there is still no agreement. In a statement, the city said, “There was no new information to report.”

Some parents and visitors voiced their concerns about the possibility of the center closing.

“It would be detrimental to not have this sort of thing for our family,” said Jessica Rosier, a parent.

Delfina Hunter, another parent, said, “Very important. That way they can come out here and have the resources. And also the social aspect as well. Learning about the snakes, turtles and different species that we have out here is very important.”

While Parks and Recreation did not grant an interview, District 5 Councilman Gil Hernandez explained how the program continues operating despite the previous deadline.

“You fund the department. And the department can move funding within the department as needed. The additional funding that goes to this will be paid for out of the parks budget and is still within that budget," Hernandez said.

Hernandez added that the city will keep the learning center open until a partnership agreement is reached.

“For us it’s important to keep the facility open as promised by city council during our budget process. Ultimately we’d like to get a third party in there but sometimes things don’t work out in the timeline you’d like them to," Hernandez said.

