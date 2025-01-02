City extends funding for Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve as partnership talks continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — TheOso Bay Wetlands Preserve Learning Center has received extended funding from the City of Corpus Christi as discussions for a partnership agreement continue. The city plans to announce the agreement by February 1st.

Parents like Tasha Jones, who visit the preserve, emphasized its importance. “As we came to Corpus, we really enjoyed this spot. It was a great connection to nature for us,” she said.

Tony Jaramillo Tasha Jones visits the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Learning Center with her child

Jones also noted the value of the Learning Center, saying, “The learning center has been really advantageous because she [my child] can connect all of the dots with what we’re seeing out on the trail.”

Last August, KRIS 6 reported that the Learning Center was at risk of losing funding for the 2025 fiscal year budget.

According to Sara Jose, the center’s former site manager, “The city had always talked about keeping a few maintenance staff on. There were a couple of different budget proposals. At one point, as many as six staff could be cut, it got down to three.”

The City Council extended the funding deadline to December 31, 2024, while exploring partnership options. KRIS 6 News followed up with the city in November on an update.

Now that the deadline has passed, KRIS 6 News asked the city for its plan for the site.

In a statement, the Parks and Recreation Department said, “The city has extended funding as we work towards finalizing a potential partnership agreement.”

The city aims to announce the partnership by early February.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.