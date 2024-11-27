Oso Bay Learning Center’s future in question as city says they continue to explore options

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oso Bay Wetland Preserve and Learning Center in Corpus Christi has been a resource for schools, home school families, and the community. It provides opportunities to learn about local wildlife and participate in hands-on activities.

"Having a place that is available for the schools and the children and the homeschool children to access, and be able to see the animals and go on the tours, is a really big and important part of the community here," said Emily Herrin, a park visitor.

Another visitor, Melanie Jackson, echoed this, saying, "You do get that more personal touch with it. And it's more hands-on too. The little activities they have for the kids are pretty fun for the kids."

Tony Jaramillo

As KRIS6 News previously reported in August, the city announced plans to reduce programming at the learning center as part of next year’s budget discussions. According to Sara Jose, the center’s former site manager, the city initially considered significant staff reductions.

"The city had always talked about keeping a few maintenance staff on. There were a couple different budget proposals. At one point it was as many as six staff could be cut, it got down to three could be cut," Jose explained.

Currently, the center employs six full-time and two part-time workers. However, the future of these employees remains uncertain, as the Corpus Christi City Council voted to extend the center's funding only through December 31.

Tony Jaramillo Sara Jones is the former site manager at the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Learning Center

"But also the staff who works here would like some certainty," Jose added. "We all want to go into the holiday season joyful. I just think having some semblance of an answer. Is there a backup plan if the contract isn't done?"

In a statement, the Parks and Recreation Department assured the community that the city is exploring partnership options to ensure uninterrupted operations at the learning center. "The city of Corpus Christi is in the process of exploring partnership options to ensure uninterrupted operations at the Oso Bay Wetland Preserve and Learning Center, with the deadline of December 31, 2024, at the forefront of considerations," the statement read.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department

While the city has committed to funding the center through the end of the year, Jose voiced concerns about what comes next. "If you look at the budget notes from the final budget votes, it is full funding continued through December 31. My question and a lot of people's question is, and then what?"

In the same statement, the city says they will notify the public as soon as details are finalized. With the December 31 deadline approaching, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.