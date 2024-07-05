City of Corpus Christi gives away 10,000 sand bags in one hour, city gives away 24,000 in total

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There was a huge turnout Friday morning for a sandbag giveaway. Dozens of cars lined up at the Corpus Christi Service Center on Ayers Street in hopes of getting their hands on some of the sandbags available.

One neighbor we spoke with, Jesus Villanueva, was in the nearly two-mile-long line.

"Yeah man, I took a wrong turn. I got caught in the line, and I was going back that way to exit out," Villanueva said.

KRIS 6 NEWS

Villanueva just barely made it in time before they all ran out.

"And the guy was like, hey man, we got a little bit left if you want to go, and so I came in, so praise God for that man," Villanueva said.

But others weren’t as fortunate. According to city officials, all 10,000 sandbags were distributed in about one hour.

KRIS 6 NEWS

The city originally planned to distribute sandbags from July 3 to July 5. However, after exhausting its supply, the city gave away 14,000 bags on July 3 and had to cancel its plans to distribute sandbags on the 4th of July.

Jesus Villanueva just feels fortunate to be able to be prepared for any potential severe weather ahead of Hurricane Beryl.

"It’s always better safe than sorry. You just have to make sure that whenever somethings coming, you gotta prepare for it," Villanueva said.

