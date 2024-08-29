Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiSouthside

Actions

Chick-fil-A's newest Southside restaurant set to open this winter

EverhartChickfilA.jpg
Manuel Venegas
The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open in late 2024. It will have more seating and a playground.
EverhartChickfilA.jpg
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Chick-fil-A is preparing to open a new restaurant on the city's southside by the end of this year.

Construction is underway on its newest restaurant on the corner of Everhart Road and South Padre Island Drive, next to an existing restaurant. According to Chick-fil-A, the current restaurant will temporarily close in October, and they will open the new restaurant in late 2024.

IMG_2315.jpg

The new restaurant will have more seating, a playground, and a designated mobile pick-up counter for guests dining in or on the go.

IMG_2311.jpg
The new restaurant will replace the current one on the corner of Everhart Road and South Padre Island Drive.

Chick-fil-A has seven restaurants in Corpus Christi and stores in Portland and Alice. The newest restaurant was opened in Alice in December 2023.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super 6 Showcase