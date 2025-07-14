Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CCPD investigate officer-involved shooting on the southside

Officer-involved shooting near Elk & Kodiak Dr. on July 14, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are currently at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Elk and Kodiak Dr., near Yorktown and Cimarron Blvd.

A spokesperson with the Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed to KRIS 6 News that there is an active scene in the area. Police have closed down Kodiak and Moose Dr. as they investigate.

Details remain limited at this time as the situation is still developing.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

