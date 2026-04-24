CCPD: Man fatally shot on city's southside may have been the victim of a robbery

Corpus Christi police are interviewing several people after a man was fatally shot in a parking lot on the city's southside.

The incident happened just outside Mr. Nice Guys on the 5400 block of South Staples Street just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jacob Daniels, KRIS 6 News

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound and administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was then rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to Madeline Commons with the Corpus Christi Police Department, investigators believe the victim may have been robbed.

Several witnesses and the possible shooter have been detained. They are all being taken to the police station for questioning.

There's no word on how old the victim was or how many times he was shot.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

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