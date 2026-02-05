CCPD investigating shooting on Yorktown Boulevard near Weber Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man was sent to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at a home on Ranch Lake Drive on Yorktown Boulevard near Weber Road.
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, two people were arguing inside a home when a man was shot in the chest.
Emergency crews arrived on the scene and transported the male to a nearby hospital. Officials say the man is in critical condition and there are no other details available at this time.
This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.