CCPD highlights holiday initiative, cautions motorists to be vigilant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department unveiled its new Holiday Initiative with a bus wrap and increased patrols.

On Monday, Nov. 25, CCPD showed off its newest bus wrap in Moore Plaza. CCPD officers reminded motorists to always hide their things, lock their cars and take their keys with them, especially during the holiday season.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the community is the first line of defense against car thieves.

“We need to remind everyone that it takes all of us, it takes a community to reduce auto-related crime and stay vigilant during the busy holiday season.” Guajardo said.

CCPD also said they will be increasing patrols at all shopping centers and on the roadways this holiday season.

According to insurance companies, the most stolen cars in Texas are full-size pickups, followed by the Honda Accord, Hyundai, and KIA.