CCPD drone helps catch stolen car during opening ceremony for new police academy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the morning of Nov. 21, CCPD was called to the 7600 block of Bullrider Drive on a suspicious person call.

CCPD officers were told that two males were parked in an alley, getting in and out of a car with ski masks on. At the same time, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was taking place at the new police academy. A CCPD drone pilot was filming the ceremony, so he flew his drone over to Bullrider Drive, which was in the area. The drone pilot spotted the vehicle and the suspicious persons before officers arrived in patrol vehicles.

When officers arrived, three men were found in the vehicles. All were wearing gloves, and two of the men were wearing ski masks.

After an investigation of the scene, the vehicle was found to be stolen; a handgun was found inside the car, along with stolen checks and illegal narcotics.

All three men were arrested. 18-year-old Jose Manuel Esquivel was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and engaging in organized criminal activity. 17-year-old Jeremiah Cole Anderson was arrested for fraudulent use of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity. 18-year-old Jonah Morris was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity.

