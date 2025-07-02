CCPD: Driver faces no charges in pedestrian accident near H-E-B Plus!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle on the city's southside.

Corpus Christi police told KRIS 6 News it happened at 7:03 pm on the 5400 block of Saratoga near the H-E-B Plus. According to police, a black SUV was traveling westbound, when a man crossed the street and was struck by the vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene as first responders arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, which later downgraded to non-life threatening. Officials determined the pedestrian did not use a crosswalk. The driver involved will not face any citations or charges.

The westbound lanes of Saratoga were shut down for nearly an hour as police worked the scene.

