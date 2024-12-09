CCFD battles house fire Sunday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fire crews battled a house fire on the city's southside Sunday night. The fire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. on Fawn Ridge Drive near Everhart and Saratoga.

Officials say a neighbor was passing by the home, saw smoke and called the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived they saw fire coming out of the left side of house and called for back-up.

Once back-up arrived fire crews tried to control the fire from the outside and extinguished it just before 9 p.m.

Captain David Zarate with CCFD says there is heat damage on the first and second floor of the house.

No one was hurt and the family was not inside at the time, however, one dog was inside the home and did not make it.

The family is currently getting assistance from the Red Cross.

This is a developing story as the cause of the fire is still unknown.

