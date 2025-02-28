Car burglars busted at Southside Apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early Thursday morning a CCPD officer, coming home from his day at work, noticed four men breaking into cars at the Sage Apartment complex at 5702 Timbergate.

The officer noticed the men driving around the complex in a Chevy Tahoe with the lights off. While the officer waited for backup, he saw the suspects steal an item from the back of a flatbed dually, brake into another truck, and also into a cargo trailer used as a mobile barber shop.

As the suspects drove to the southeast side of the complex, CCPD units arrived and found the Tahoe with the four men in it, trying to park in a covered parking spot to avoid being seen.

Nathaniel Anthony Cooper (the driver), Adam Jaymz Perez, Joshua Carrizales, and Ryan Edward Lopez were all arrested.

A search of the Tahoe found several power tools, guns, and large tool containers in the back that were thought to have been stolen from auto burglaries throughout the night. Two long screwdrivers and pliers were also found.

They were charged with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and Criminal Trespass. All four were also charged with Unlawful Use/Possession of Criminal Instruments.

