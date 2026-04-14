Bond set at $1.5 million for serial burglar as details emerge of recent break-ins, fondling of sleeping woman

Bond has been set at more than $1.5 million for a man accused of breaking into several southside apartments while occupants were present and, in one case, assaulting a sleeping woman.

Jamille Dejuan Harris has been charged with one count of burglary of a habitation and one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.

Court documents detail one particularly alarming incident on March 16, 2026, at approximately 5:22 a.m. at Christy Estates apartments. Harris is accused of breaking into an apartment, walking into a bedroom where a woman was sleeping—wearing only a shirt and underwear—and touching her upper thigh and buttocks. The victim woke up, began screaming, and the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie pulled over his head, fled the scene.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News Corpus Christi police believe Jamille Harris, 25, broke into an apartment at Christy Estates on March 16 and fondled a sleeping woman. Five days later, Harris is believed to have broken into another apartment and stole a wallet, purse and $4,200.

Just days later, on March 21, 2026, a couple at the Christy Estates complex reported a burglary that occurred sometime between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. The sliding door had been left unlocked and slightly open, allowing entry without forced signs of damage. The victims told police the intruder stole the husband’s wallet, driver’s license, and $4,200 in cash, along with the wife’s purse and an iPhone 16 Pro Max. Court documents indicate police believe Harris is linked to other burglaries in the area.

Harris was taken into custody early Sunday morning at the Puerto del Mar apartments on the 3800 block of Caravelle Parkway—where he resided—following a drone-assisted surveillance operation by the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit. Drone operators observed him attempting to break into another apartment, after which officers responded, pursued him, and made the arrest. Evidence recovered during the investigation has reportedly linked him to at least one prior burglary, with detectives continuing to pursue additional connections.

Police arrest man suspected in Corpus Christi apartment break-ins

The arrest caps a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement units, including the Violent Crimes Unit, Gang Unit, and Drone Team, in response to a string of early-morning break-ins near the Weber and Holly Roads area that have targeted apartments—often with women as apparent victims.

Police have described the incidents as part of a pattern of residential burglaries on the southside. Harris remains in custody at the Nueces County Jail, where bond amounts include $25,000 on the assault charge and additional amounts on evading charges, with the primary burglary-related hold contributing to the overall high bond exceeding $1.5 million.

This case remains ongoing as investigators work to determine the full extent of the suspect’s alleged involvement in the area’s apartment crimes.

Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove spoke with KRIS 6 News Monday afternoon about what's next in what's already become a 16-month long investigation. He is hoping that victims come forward.

"We really want anyone who has any information that they think may or may not be helpful, that they just have information, please share it with us," Breedlove said, "There's people that we're gonna need to talk to who know him, We're asking the public, if they had any information on this individual, maybe something they thought was just a little strange of his behavior, but now that we know what he's been up to, that might be something to be helpful for this case."

If you have any information on Harris or the crimes he may have commited, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2840 and ask for the special victims unit.

Watch drone video of CCPD encountering burglary suspect Jamille Harris while conducting surveillance of Puerto del Mar Apartments on Sunday morning.

RAW VIDEO: CCPD arrest man suspected of breaking into the apartments of several single women in Corpus Christi's southside

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