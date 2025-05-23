Beauty school offers affordable salon services for budget-conscious customers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beauty schools in Corpus Christi are offering salon services at significantly reduced prices, providing an affordable alternative for those looking to maintain their appearance without breaking the bank.

At Bella Beauty College, students like Kelci Weidemann provide haircuts, hair coloring, nail services, facials, and waxing under instructor supervision at prices much lower than traditional salons.

"Yes we are students, yes we can make mistakes but we do have the teachers here that can correct them and fix them all of the time," Weidemann said.

While appointments might take longer than at professional salons, the cost savings can be substantial for those with flexible schedules.

"They like the prices here. They're getting a salon quality experience here," Weidemann said.

Fellow student Charlotte Glober, who is approaching graduation, emphasized their professional training despite not yet having licenses.

"We're here to execute your vision and of course we're learning the sciences behind it and we're reading the book with it. We are technically professionals we just don't have the license yet," Glober said.

The beauty school has seen increased traffic during prom season, with students seeking affordable styling options for special occasions.

Services at Bella Beauty College are priced at roughly half the cost of professional salons, with waxing services at $8 compared to $15 or more elsewhere.

"Our program is made to be accessible to everyone, regardless of their budget," Director of Admissions Cyndi Garcia said.

Haircuts start at $10, and seniors receive additional discounts on Tuesdays. The school also occasionally distributes free vouchers for services in the community.

"We're handing out free vouchers for free haircuts, free manicures, pedicures, stuff like that," Garcia said.

Bella Beauty College is open to the public Tuesday through Friday, opening at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on Saturdays.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

