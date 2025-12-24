As Texas Restaurants Struggle, One New BBQ Spot Is Betting Big on Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new Q3 economics report from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) shows the restaurant industry, the state’s largest private-sector employer, is under mounting pressure heading into the critical holiday season.

According to the report, 88% of Texas restaurants reported higher food costs, while 66% reported higher labor costs. At the same time, 52% of restaurants saw customer traffic decline.

The report also highlights the impact of tariffs and immigration enforcement, which further challenge restaurant operators.

“Texas restaurants have spent months bracing for an economic slowdown, and last quarter’s data confirms what many operators are feeling on the ground,” Texas Restaurant Association President and CEO Emily Williams Knight said. “Rising food and labor costs are squeezing margins while consumer spending softens, especially among younger and middle-income diners.”

Despite those headwinds, new restaurants are still opening across the state, including Imperial Roast and BBQ House right here in Corpus Christi on the city’s Southside, and recently had a ribbon-cutting event in partnership with Mind Your Business Success Agency.

South Texans may be familiar with barbecue, but the restaurant introduces an authentic Chinese barbecue experience typically found in larger metro areas such as Houston or San Antonio.

“For this type of food, you usually have to go to Houston, San Antonio or Austin,” said customer Efrain Franco Jr. “How awesome is it to see it coming to Corpus Christi?”

Jane Gregorio, editor for Crossroads of South Texas, shared the same surprise.

“This is the first time I’ve encountered something like this, of all places, on the Southside of Corpus Christi.”

The menu features char siu pork, pork belly, crispy spring rolls, fried rice and traditional Chinese dishes. Its signature roast duck takes more than a day to prepare, air-dried to seal in flavor before being roasted until the skin is crisp and golden. Customers who order a whole duck can even have it carved when they pick it up!

Owner Bobby Hong said the restaurant is not only about food, but about bringing new cultural experiences to Corpus Christi.

Hong previously worked in the legal field, beginning his career at 19 after studying criminology in California and interpreting in Chicago.

After retiring and moving to Corpus Christi, he enjoyed the slower pace but noticed the absence of authentic Chinese barbecue in the area. He reached out to a chef he knew from Chicago and convinced him to help bring the restaurant vision to life, driving 22 hours to pick up the chef and bring him to the Coastal Bend.

“I love to support our community and make it more colorful and full of variety,” Hong said. “This is something I wanted to bring to Corpus Christi.”

While the Texas Restaurant Association warns that policy decisions, labor pressures, and tariffs continue to challenge businesses, the group says resilience remains strong, especially in private dining, catering, and high-income guest traffic. The association is encouraging restaurants to find efficiencies, build loyalty and maximize the holiday season.

For Hong, that resilience is already visible, as he hopes Coastal Bend residents will embrace both the flavors and the culture his restaurant brings to the community.

Imperial Roast and BBQ House is now open on Corpus Christi’s Southside at 5017 Saratoga Blvd. and welcoming customers looking for something new in the local dining scene.

