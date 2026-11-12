Arrest made in Corpus Christi crash that killed pedestrian on Weber Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in the crash that killed a woman who was struck by a vehicle last week on Weber Road and O'Day Parkway.

Clyde Durbin, 23, turned himself in to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Nov. 11. He has been charged with collision involving injury, and his bond has been set at $250,000.

The woman who was killed was identified as 43-year-old Diana Salinas Olvera.

Gilbert Gomez Family members tell KRIS 6 News Diana Salinas Olvera was leaving work when she was hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening.

According to the Nueces County Medical Examiner, Salinas Olvera died after she was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Corpus Christi police said officers were called to the area at 6:37 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Salinas Olvera dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Salinas Olvera was in the left lane of the 6000 block of Weber Road, heading north, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lane.

The driver did not remain at the scene but was located a short time later, according to police.

Family members said Salinas Olvera was originally from Querétaro, Mexico. They said she left work at about 6:30 p.m. and was heading to a bus stop when she was struck.

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