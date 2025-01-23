A prayer for renewal: Resident and volunteers find hope, purpose at local shelter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Arthur Agin has found solace in a prayer he wrote during his stay at the city’s cold weather shelter at the Corpus Christi Gym.

“Heavenly Father, I offer myself to you, to change me and to devote myself to You,” Agin said, reading from a piece of paper he wrote the prayer on.

A man of deep faith with the Bible by his side, Agin says the shelter has renewed his faith in humanity.

“It’s brought me closer to God because there’s a lot of negativity out there, and these people really care,” Agin said.

For residents like Agin, the kindness they experience at the shelter is life-changing.

For city employee David Greene, the shelter is more than just a place to volunteer — it’s a mission. Greene, a strategic business manager for the city, also serves on the Emergency Response Team. He’s been working at the shelter since Sunday, often putting in 12-hour days, and sometimes working overnight, to ensure people like Agin are taken care of.

All of the volunteers made sacrifices to be there.

“It’s outside our normal jobs, but being able to give back and take care of those less fortunate means a lot to us,” Greene said.

While the work is demanding, Greene says the rewards far outweigh the exhaustion.

“We get to do this. It’s an opportunity to help people who need it the most,” he said.

As volunteers like Greene continue to serve the community, Agin remains hopeful. His prayer, one of surrender and trust, reflects his belief that the shelter’s support could lead to lasting change in his life.

“I surrender myself. I trust You and do Your will always. Amen,” Agin prayed.

For Agin, the shelter is more than just a temporary refuge — it’s a place of transformation, where faith, care, and service intersect to bring hope to those in need.