2 dead, 2 more wounded after gunfight on the city's southside

A parking lot fight in the 5400 block of S. Staples Street leaves 2 dead and 2 more in the hospital after a gunfight between those involved.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department, police were called out at 2:37am on Sunday after a call about a shooting with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims, a 20-year-old Hispanic male and a 20-year-old black male, both dead at the scene. A third person, a 26-year-old Hispanic male, drove himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two hours later a fourth person involved arrived at another local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as well.

Detectives found that the fight began in the parking lot and then escalated to a gunfight between those involved. CCPD says that they do not belive this was a random act of violence.

The Corpus Christi Police Department says that this is an ongoing investigation and that detectives are asking if anyone was at the club or has video when the incident occured to come forward and contact detectives at 361-886-2840.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=